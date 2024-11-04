News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GAP, AMC, AMZN

November 04, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), where a total of 40,746 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 69,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,400 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 369,891 contracts, representing approximately 37.0 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 25,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

