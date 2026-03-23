Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FUBO, AVGO, NEWT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO), where a total volume of 97,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026 , with 37,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 243,510 contracts, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) options are showing a volume of 1,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of NEWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of NEWT. Below is a chart showing NEWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, AVGO options, or NEWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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