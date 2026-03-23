Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FUBO, AVGO, NEWT

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 243,510 contracts, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) options are showing a volume of 1,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of NEWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of NEWT. Below is a chart showing NEWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, AVGO options, or NEWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: George Soros Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CDX
Utility Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.