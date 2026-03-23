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FUBO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FUBO, AVGO, NEWT

March 23, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO), where a total volume of 97,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.8% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 37,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 243,510 contracts, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) options are showing a volume of 1,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of NEWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of NEWT. Below is a chart showing NEWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FUBO options, AVGO options, or NEWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 George Soros Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CDX
 Utility Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
George Soros Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CDX-> Utility Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FUBO
AVGO
NEWT

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