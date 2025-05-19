Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FUBO, AMD, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO), where a total of 128,984 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 71,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 269,520 contracts, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 11,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 14,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

