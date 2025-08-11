Markets
FTNT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FTNT, ACVA, SOFI

August 11, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 32,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) saw options trading volume of 8,843 contracts, representing approximately 884,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,200 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 316,086 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, ACVA options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
 Institutional Holders of FCFP
 ASUR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Nelson Peltz Stock Picks-> Institutional Holders of FCFP-> ASUR Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT
ACVA
SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.