Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FTNT, ACVA, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 32,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) saw options trading volume of 8,843 contracts, representing approximately 884,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,200 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 316,086 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, ACVA options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

