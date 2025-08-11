Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FTNT, ACVA, SOFI

ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) saw options trading volume of 8,843 contracts, representing approximately 884,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,200 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 316,086 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
