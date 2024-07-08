News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FRPT, DKNG, INOD

July 08, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total volume of 2,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 295,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 56,606 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 7,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) saw options trading volume of 2,385 contracts, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, DKNG options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
