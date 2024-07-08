Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FRPT, DKNG, INOD

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 56,606 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 7,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) saw options trading volume of 2,385 contracts, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, DKNG options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FI market cap history
PTC market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TBF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.