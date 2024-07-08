Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FRPT, DKNG, INOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total volume of 2,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 295,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 56,606 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 7,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) saw options trading volume of 2,385 contracts, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, DKNG options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.