Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EYE, TWKS, FND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total volume of 7,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 759,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (Symbol: TWKS) saw options trading volume of 3,050 contracts, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of TWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,500 underlying shares of TWKS. Below is a chart showing TWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 11,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

