Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EXPD, PAYX, DPZ

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 9,407 contracts, representing approximately 940,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,920 contracts, representing approximately 292,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
