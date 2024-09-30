Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EXPD, PAYX, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD), where a total of 6,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 624,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of EXPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 920,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,600 underlying shares of EXPD. Below is a chart showing EXPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) saw options trading volume of 9,407 contracts, representing approximately 940,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,920 contracts, representing approximately 292,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

