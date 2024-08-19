Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, LRCX, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 18,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,979 contracts, representing approximately 697,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 61,304 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

