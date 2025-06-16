Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, AZO, FIVN

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 702 contracts, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 8,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, AZO options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
