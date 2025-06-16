Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, AZO, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 32,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 702 contracts, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 8,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

