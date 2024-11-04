Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ENPH, PINS, HOOD

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 39,869 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 6,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 105,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 13,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
