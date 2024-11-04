Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ENPH, PINS, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 28,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 39,869 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 6,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 105,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 13,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, PINS options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

