Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, CAR, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 39,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 13,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,796 contracts, representing approximately 779,600 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

