News & Insights

Markets
ELF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, CAR, DPZ

November 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 39,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 13,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,796 contracts, representing approximately 779,600 underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, CAR options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PTR Stock Predictions
 BLFS Stock Predictions
 GTE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PTR Stock Predictions -> BLFS Stock Predictions -> GTE Options Chain -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
CAR
DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.