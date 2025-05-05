Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, CAR, DASH

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 10,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 22,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, CAR options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
