Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, CAR, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 15,595 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 10,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 22,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, CAR options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.