Markets
ELF

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ELF, CAR, DASH

May 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 15,595 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 10,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 22,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, CAR options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Altria Group DMA
 Funds Holding MYCF
 Institutional Holders of FIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Altria Group DMA-> Funds Holding MYCF-> Institutional Holders of FIS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
CAR
DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.