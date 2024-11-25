Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DXCM, RKLB, FL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 20,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024 , with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 124,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,800 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 14,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

