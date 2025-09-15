Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DVA, STZ, DAL

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 12,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 31,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, STZ options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ATTU Videos
ANIK YTD Return
Institutional Holders of DFVS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.