Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DVA, STZ, DAL

September 15, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 3,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 334,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 12,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 31,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, STZ options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

