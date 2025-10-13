Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, JPM, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 11,464 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 160.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 80,303 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 69,216 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

