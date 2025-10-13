Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, JPM, UNH

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 80,303 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 69,216 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, JPM options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks Year To Date
Funds Holding OMH
GAMB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.