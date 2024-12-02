Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, M, OXY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 28,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 1,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 30,964 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 11,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 57,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

