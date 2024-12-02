News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, M, OXY

December 02, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 28,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 30,964 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 11,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 57,882 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
