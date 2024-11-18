Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKNG, MTTR, ALHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 53,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 7,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 10,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) options are showing a volume of 10,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

