News & Insights

Markets
DKNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKNG, MTTR, ALHC

November 18, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 53,568 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 7,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Matterport Inc (Symbol: MTTR) options are showing a volume of 10,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of MTTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MTTR. Below is a chart showing MTTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alignment Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ALHC) options are showing a volume of 10,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALHC. Below is a chart showing ALHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, MTTR options, or ALHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SOXQ market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPC
 Funds Holding LVLT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SOXQ market cap history -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JPC -> Funds Holding LVLT -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKNG
MTTR
ALHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.