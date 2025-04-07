Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKNG, CVLT, SLM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 54,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 5,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) options are showing a volume of 2,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 17,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, CVLT options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

