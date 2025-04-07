Markets
DKNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKNG, CVLT, SLM

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 54,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) options are showing a volume of 2,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 17,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, CVLT options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 MC Split History
 ASPN YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> MC Split History-> ASPN YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DKNG
CVLT
SLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.