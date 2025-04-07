Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DKNG, CVLT, SLM

CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) options are showing a volume of 2,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 17,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, CVLT options, or SLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings History
MC Split History
ASPN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.