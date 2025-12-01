Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, UPS, CAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 54,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 28,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 21,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, UPS options, or CAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

