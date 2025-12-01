Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, UPS, CAVA

December 01, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 54,096 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 3,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 28,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 21,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 3,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,600 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, UPS options, or CAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
