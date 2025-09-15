Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, LEN, RKT

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 106,625 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
