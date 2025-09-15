Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, LEN, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 18,287 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 15,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 106,625 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

