Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, WMT, U

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 111,878 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 52,265 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, WMT options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Funds Holding IMAR
Institutional Holders of GDX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.