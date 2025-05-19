Markets
DELL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, WMT, U

May 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 35,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 111,878 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 52,265 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, WMT options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
 Funds Holding IMAR
 Institutional Holders of GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> Funds Holding IMAR-> Institutional Holders of GDX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
WMT
U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.