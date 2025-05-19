Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, WMT, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 35,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 111,878 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 7,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 52,265 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,200 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, WMT options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

