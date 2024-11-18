Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, FDX, LULU

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 7,867 contracts, representing approximately 786,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,760 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, FDX options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
