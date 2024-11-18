Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DELL, FDX, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 39,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 7,867 contracts, representing approximately 786,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,760 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, FDX options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.