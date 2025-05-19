Markets
DE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DE, LULU, JPM

May 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 8,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 880,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 10,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,528 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, LULU options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Selling Puts For Income
 ENLC Insider Buying
 HHS Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Puts For Income-> ENLC Insider Buying-> HHS Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DE
LULU
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.