Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DE, LULU, JPM

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 10,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,528 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, LULU options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Selling Puts For Income
ENLC Insider Buying
HHS Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.