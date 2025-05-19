Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DE, LULU, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 8,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 880,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 10,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,528 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, LULU options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.