Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDOG, SOFI, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 13,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 230,960 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 48,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,892 contracts, representing approximately 889,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, SOFI options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.