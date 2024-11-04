Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DD, DOW, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 7,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 780,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 21,686 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 22,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

