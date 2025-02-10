Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, VRT, ABNB

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 46,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 7,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 16,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
