DAL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, GNRC, MA

September 09, 2024 — 02:03 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 41,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 20,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 8,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

