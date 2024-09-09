Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, GNRC, MA

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 8,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, GNRC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mega Mergers
Funds Holding SOUN
OKTA Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.