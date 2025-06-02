Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, NEM, HOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 35,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 50,520 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 8,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

