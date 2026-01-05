Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, ALB, UNH

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 59,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 27,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 63,647 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, ALB options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
