Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, ALB, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 224,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 277.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 15,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 59,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 27,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 63,647 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, ALB options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

