Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVNA, WRBY, GME

December 08, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 205,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 712.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 6,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) options are showing a volume of 60,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.4% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 15,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 108,699 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 179.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 6,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, WRBY options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 VV YTD Return
 HOTR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> VV YTD Return-> HOTR Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
WRBY
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.