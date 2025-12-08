Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVNA, WRBY, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 205,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 712.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 6,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) options are showing a volume of 60,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.4% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 15,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 108,699 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 179.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 6,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, WRBY options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.