Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, SCHW, TVTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 17,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 44,173 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 23,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

And Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX) options are showing a volume of 9,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, SCHW options, or TVTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

