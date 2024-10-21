Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, NUE, BSX

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 6,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 23,193 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 9,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 926,400 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
