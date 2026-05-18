Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, FSLR, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 23,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,780 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 6,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FSLR options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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