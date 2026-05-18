Markets
CRWD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, FSLR, RCL

May 18, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 23,364 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,780 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 6,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, FSLR options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Safe Dividend Stocks
 BRZU Split History
 Stock Option Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Safe Dividend Stocks-> BRZU Split History-> Stock Option Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
FSLR
RCL

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