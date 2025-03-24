Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRWD, ABG, CG

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) saw options trading volume of 1,018 contracts, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 15,204 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,700 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
