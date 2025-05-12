Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CRM, VST, DPZ

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 29,872 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
