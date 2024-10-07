Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CPNG, TGT, ALL

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 20,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 7,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
