Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CPNG, TGT, ALL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG), where a total volume of 34,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 4,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 20,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 7,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPNG options, TGT options, or ALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

