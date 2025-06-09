Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, ISRG, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 19,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, ISRG options, or AXON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.