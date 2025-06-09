Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, ISRG, AXON

June 09, 2025 — 02:52 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 19,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
