Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COST, ISRG, AXON

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 11,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 4,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 497,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
