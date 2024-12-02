Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, TTD, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 65,962 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 28,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 4,298 contracts, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

