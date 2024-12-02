Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, TTD, SIG

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 28,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 4,298 contracts, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, TTD options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BSF Insider Buying
ET Options Chain
BBH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.