Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, SPOT, BROS

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,928 contracts, representing approximately 792,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 21,315 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, SPOT options, or BROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
