Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CORZ, SPOT, BROS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 76,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 9,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,000 underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,928 contracts, representing approximately 792,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 21,315 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

