Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, STZ, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 95,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 11,863 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 28,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 15,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, STZ options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.