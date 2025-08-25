Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: COIN, STZ, LVS

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 11,863 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 28,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 15,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, STZ options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
