Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CNM, HRL, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), where a total volume of 11,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 4,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) options are showing a volume of 9,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 988,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,500 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 50,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

