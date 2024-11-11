News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLX, LHX, ULTA

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 6,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 619,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) saw options trading volume of 3,633 contracts, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $397.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $397.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLX options, LHX options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

