Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLX, LHX, ULTA

L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) saw options trading volume of 3,633 contracts, representing approximately 363,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of LHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 760,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,200 underlying shares of LHX. Below is a chart showing LHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 485,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $397.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $397.50 strike highlighted in orange:
