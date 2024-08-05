Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, AMBC, DLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total volume of 40,507 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 5,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 2,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of DLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of DLB. Below is a chart showing DLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CELH options, AMBC options, or DLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.