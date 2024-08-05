Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, AMBC, DLB

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 2,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) options are showing a volume of 2,565 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of DLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of DLB. Below is a chart showing DLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CELH options, AMBC options, or DLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
WAT market cap history
PLNT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.