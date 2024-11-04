News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CEG, LYV, SO

November 04, 2024 — 01:28 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total of 41,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 14,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,700 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Company (Symbol: SO) options are showing a volume of 33,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

