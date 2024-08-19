Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CAVA, SBUX, ALTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 12,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 136,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 11,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arcadium Lithium PLC (Symbol: ALTM) options are showing a volume of 71,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of ALTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 70,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of ALTM. Below is a chart showing ALTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, SBUX options, or ALTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

