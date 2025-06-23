Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: C, CAVA, NCLH

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 16,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 60,239 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, CAVA options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Construction Dividend Stock List
ADX Dividend History
LCY market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.