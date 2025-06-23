Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: C, CAVA, NCLH

June 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 49,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 16,027 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 60,239 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 15,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Stocks mentioned

C
CAVA
NCLH

