Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BX, AKAM, TTD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 16,087 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 5,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 8,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 77,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, AKAM options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.