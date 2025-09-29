Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BX, AKAM, TTD

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 8,033 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 803,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 77,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 4,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
