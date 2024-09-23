News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BURL, DOW, MRVL

September 23, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 3,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 367,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 17,201 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 51,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, DOW options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

