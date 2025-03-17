News & Insights

Markets
BTU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BTU, ALGM, PENN

March 17, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 27,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 26,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 25,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 27,030 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, ALGM options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

