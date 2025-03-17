Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BTU, ALGM, PENN

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 26,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 25,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 27,030 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, ALGM options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
HVT Insider Buying
VNO Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.