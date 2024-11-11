News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BMY, PWR, MCD

November 11, 2024 — 02:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 75,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,236 contracts, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 23,700 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BMY options, PWR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of SURF
 HEDJ Split History
 ALLK Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of SURF -> HEDJ Split History -> ALLK Insider Buying -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
PWR
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.