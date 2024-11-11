Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BMY, PWR, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 75,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,200 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 4,236 contracts, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 23,700 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

